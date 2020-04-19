Making face masks and paying it forward

Jack Gallagher and I have made and distributed close to 200 washable cotton masks. In return we have received angels, lemon juice, used sheets, elastic, gratitude, friendship, love and over $200 which we donated. We do not charge for our masks but ask folks to "pay it forward" by donating to our local food banks and animal rescue groups if they are able. We plan to continue making masks as long as we have used sheets and elastic and the need continues.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!