Arizona edge rusher @TheHarris_Era credits his weight gain to his mother’s (@Cha33Cha) mac and cheese. “I go down and get bowls and just start eating.” pic.twitter.com/cUm93mlab0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 3, 2019
Arizona edge rusher @TheHarris_Era credits his weight gain to his mother’s (@Cha33Cha) mac and cheese. “I go down and get bowls and just start eating.” pic.twitter.com/cUm93mlab0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 3, 2019
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.