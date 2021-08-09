 Skip to main content
Man accused of killing family in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 34-year-old man is in custody after shooting his parents and brother to death.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Sunday about people possibly hurt inside a home.

According to investigators, the caller said Brandon Lujan had admitted to shooting his family. This prompted officers to force their way into the home.

They found the bodies of 63-year-old Lewis Lujan, 56-year-old Irene Lujan and 30-year-old Mathew Lujan. Police say it appears the trio had been dead for a few hours.

Brandon Lujan was located at a medical facility in central Phoenix. Investigators say he admitted to shooting his brother after the two got into a fight. He says he then shot his parents.

Police did not give any more details about a possible motive.

Fortune says Lujan was booked on suspicion of murder. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney.

The investigation remains ongoing.

