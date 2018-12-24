In March 2012, Christopher Matthew Clements was released from federal prison after his conviction for failure to register as a sex offender was overturned on a technicality.
Clements moved into a house two miles away from 6-year-old Isabel Celis’ midtown home, where she went missing less than a month later, in a shocking kidnapping case that struck Tucson at its core.
Five years later, in March 2017, her remains were recovered in a desert area following a tip that Tucson police remained tight-lipped about until Saturday morning, when they announced Clements’ indictment on kidnapping and first-degree murder charges.
It took federal, state and local authorities more than five years to connect Clements to Isabel’s death, and to the death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, whose body was discovered in June 2014 a few days after she disappeared after leaving her east-side home.
Read more here.
Caitlin Schmidt / Arizona Daily Star