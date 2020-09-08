Man dies after struck by speeding truck, 6 treated at crash on Tucson's west side

A man was killed after a speeding truck struck him and another pedestrian Sunday night in the desert on Tucson's west side. The second pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Oscar Zazueta Martinez, 42, died at the scene of the crash, which was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of West 36th Street, west of South La Cholla Boulevard. The area is at the end of the 36th Street Trailhead and parking/pullout area, said Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson Police Department spokesman, on Tuesday night.
After Martinez was struck, the 2019 Dodge Ram pickup continued traveling over large boulders into the desert and rolled onto its roof. There were a total of three occupants in the truck.
Martinez and three other pedestrians were standing by a car in the parking area when the truck struck Martinez and one other person.
Tucson Fire Department paramedics gave aid to Martinez, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrians and the three occupants of the truck were all treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries, said Magos.
Traffic detectives were continuing the investigation. No citations or charges have been issued.
The truck's brakes were functioning and investigators said the truck was speeding. A DUI officer determined that the driver of the truck was not impaired at the time of the crash.
Since January, there have been 63 fatalities in the city, compared to 40 at this time last year, police data shows.
