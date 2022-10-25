 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man dies days after Tucson crash

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 29-year-old man died days after being injured in a crash, Tucson police said.

Joshua Robert John Skattum was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza that was involved in a collision with a 2009 BMW 335i just before 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at East Grant and North Wilmot roads.

Skattum died four days later at a Tucson hospital, police said in a news release Monday evening. His passenger and the driver of the BMW also were injured in the crash.

Skattum was driving west on Grant and attempting to make a left turn to go south on Wilmot when police say he was struck by the eastbound BMW.

The crash investigation continues.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News