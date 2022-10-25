Man dies days after Tucson crash

A 29-year-old man died days after being injured in a crash, Tucson police said.
Joshua Robert John Skattum was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza that was involved in a collision with a 2009 BMW 335i just before 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at East Grant and North Wilmot roads.
Skattum died four days later at a Tucson hospital, police said in a news release Monday evening. His passenger and the driver of the BMW also were injured in the crash.
Skattum was driving west on Grant and attempting to make a left turn to go south on Wilmot when police say he was struck by the eastbound BMW.
The crash investigation continues.