A man was killed in a crash in Sahuarita on Friday night, officials say.
Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sahuarita Police Department were dispatched to the crash on East Pima Mine Road and South Nogales Highway.
Upon arrival, officers found a man severely injured, the department said in a news release. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the other car involved in the crash was not injured, the release said.
Information surrounding the circumstances of the crash are currently unknown.
No further details have been released.