A pedestrian has died from injuries he received last month when he was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk on East Pima Street, west of North Wilmot Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department.
Police say Daniel Benavidez, 49, was injured on March 26 as he was walking southbound in a marked and painted crosswalk on East Pima Street at North Rook Avenue at 10 p.m.
Benavidez was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
He died of his injuries on April 3, Dugan said.
Benavidez was struck by the driver of an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Sonata traveling in the curb lane, Dugan said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives.
Further investigation determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision and that speed was not a factor.
No arrests or citations have been issued. Police are still investigating the incident.