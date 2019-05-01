A man fatally shot himself between Tumamoc Hill and "A" Mountain last night, officials said.
Tucson Police Department received calls Tuesday night from people hearing gun fire, said Officer Francisco Magos, a department spokesman.
Magos said Tucson police and the Pima County Sheriff's Department air units assisted in guiding officers and SWAT, which included armored vehicles, to the man's body near the base of "A" Mountain.
Tumamoc was open as of Wednesday morning.
There is no more information at this time.