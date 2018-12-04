Isaac Figueroa, BFL Ventures
Since receiving his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona in 2012, Isaac has excelled in the real estate profession in Tucson. For three years he served as a residential buyer representative leading a sales team that collectively closed more than $50 million in residential real estate transactions in one year.
In February 2015, Isaac joined one of Tucson’s top commercial real estate firms, Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR as a commercial broker. His expertise included the leasing and sale of professional and medical office properties, investment sales of all property types, including the acquisition and disposition of stabilized commercial real estate investment assets. Isaac was awarded the Fast Start Award for his impressive performance in the office sector so early in his career at the firm. He was also named a 2016 and 2017 CoStar Power Broker for closing the highest leasing transactions in his market.
Isaac is involved in several community organizations, including the Imago Dei Middle School board of directors, The Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, is a 2019 Rookie for the Centurions, and was a graduate of Greater Tucson Leadership Class of 2017 which he now sits on the board of.
Isaac earned his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation, after completing advanced coursework in financial and market analysis and demonstrating extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry.
In mid-2018 Isaac joined BFL Ventures, the real estate investment and development arm of BFL Construction. As the Director of Real Estate Development, he manages all related endeavors, including in-house leasing and sales, development project management, and deal sourcing and structuring. He also is the designated broker for the company.