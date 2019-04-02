A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Monday night, officials say.
The man remained in the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
The crash happened in the area of South 12th Avenue from West Valencia to West Bilby roads. Dugan said the man was not in a crosswalk when he crossed the street.
The driver of the car is cooperating with police. Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, Dugan said.
No further information has been released.