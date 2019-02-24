(Video courtesy the Arizona Republic)
Before leading Phoenix Pinnacle past Gilbert Perry 79-69 in a 6A state semifinal game Thursday in Tempe, UA signee Nico Mannion warmed up with a black T-shirt that read: #overrated.
Mannion then went out and, even though he missed his first seven 3-pointers, scored 42 points while making 18 of 22 free throws.
“I’d say it’s a statement,” Mannion told the Republic of his shirt after the game. “I hear it all the time. All the opposing teams’ student sections chant it so why not make a little fun of myself and show them that I don’t really care.”
Mannion’s top-seeded Pioneers will face Scottsdale Chaparral in the 6A final on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at ASU’s Wells Fargo Arena.