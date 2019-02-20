Five-star UA recruit Nico Mannion told Cronkite News that he has “100 percent trust” in Miller despite the FBI and NCAA investigations that have hovered around the Wildcats program.
“The information that me and my family got from Arizona is that everything’s fine there,” Mannion told the student-reported news service. “They’re just doing what’s right for the university. I have 100 percent trust in Coach Miller, so I’m sticking with my commitment.”
However, Mannion said UA’s move to fire assistant coach Mark Phelps earlier this month “was a hard one for me to swallow,” because he grew close to Phelps during the recruiting process.
“He’d call and we wouldn’t even talk about basketball,” Mannion told Cronkite News, “just life, what’s going on down there, what’s going on up here — girls, family, school, everything.
“He’s a great coach and a great person. One mistake shouldn’t ruin someone’s career.”