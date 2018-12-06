Nico Mannion (@niccolomannion) went CRAZY on ESPN tonight...dropping 33 points and 7 dimes 😤#HoophallWest #APlayersProgram #BearDown pic.twitter.com/6PKDgaqpY3— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) December 7, 2018
Arizona signees Nico Mannion and Terry Armstrong will participate in Hoophall West, a basketball showcase that began Thursday night and will run through late Saturday at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. On Thursday night, Mannion played against California’s San Joaquin Memorial, which has top 2020 guard Jalen Green.
The game was broadcast on ESPN2 and Mannion was up for the challenge. The five-star point guard finished the night with 33 points and seven assists as Pinnacle High School defeated San Joaquin Memorial 90-69.
Armstrong will play against LaMelo Ball and Spire Institute at 7 p.m. Friday. Mannion and Pinnacle will face California’s Rancho Christian School at 7 p.m. Saturday.