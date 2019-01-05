Five-star Arizona signee Nico Mannion watched Saturday’s game from a seat close to the UA bench. He sat with his father, Pace, who played at Utah from 1979-83. Both Mannions sported UA gear.
The last time Mannion visited Tucson was in October, when he and fellow signee Josh Green sat with recruit Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and future Arizona commit Zeke Nnaji for the Red-Blue Game.
Mannion is averaging 30.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in his senior season at Phoenix Pinnacle High School. He has scored more than 30 points in 11 of the last 13 games, including a 45-point performance against Southern California power Mater Dei.