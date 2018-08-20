Olague, who could play just about anywhere on either side of the ball, will be remembered as one of the hardest hitters to come out of Southern Arizona. "Manny's hits can change the way our defense and offense plays. It fires us up," former Sabino coach Jeff Scurran once said about Olague. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Arizona Republic All-State selection and two-time first-team All-Southern Arizona selection helped Sabino's defense register six shutouts his senior year in 1990 as the Sabercats went 14-0, won the 4A state title and were ranked an all-time best 19th in the nation by USA Today. He earned a scholarship to play at the UA but left the team as a junior.