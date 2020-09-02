Manuel Encinas was born somewhere in Sonora, Mexico and immigrated to the U.S. before the Immigration Act of 1924 (Johnson–Reed Act). His family simply walked across the unfenced international border and settled in and around Tubac and Arivaca, Arizona. His father was a Mexican cowboy. When WWII broke out he enlisted, even though he was not born in America. He told the Army at enlistment time he knew how to operate a bulldozer and was assigned to the Fourth Armored Division, Third Army under George Patton. He came across the English Channel after the first wave of troops and the beaches were secured. He was assigned to a scouting company in a half track ahead of Patton’s tanks. Outside of Bastogne and before Patton’s arrival there he was grazed in the head by a German sniper. He was sent to the rear for recovery. He traveled to Paris after his recovery and partied there briefly before being sent back to the Third Army on the rest of the trek to Germany. He planned on reenlisting after the war but was needed at home to help care for his parents.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!