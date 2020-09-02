Manuel Herrera

"On August 6,1945, the United States dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan and a few days later they dropped one on Nagasaki. Japan surrendered. I tell everyone that Emperor Hirohito found out Herrera was coming to Japan because he surrendered on my birthday!" Our Dad's quote from Voices book "They Opened Their Hearts" published 2005.
Our father, Manuel "Manny" Herrera, Jr., joined the Navy shortly after high school graduation from Tucson High in 1944. He had to wait until he turned 18 Aug. 15. His father would not sign giving him permission, having just lost his wife, when Manny was still 17. He joined because "it was the right thing to do." He has been "doing the right thing" since. First serving his country, then working with the U.S. Postal Service. Upon retiring, he began serving the Tucson community in various volunteer/committee/commission positions for the next 30+ years. His ship, the USS Carmick, was a mine sweeper. The ship's function was to sweep the mine fields surrounding Japan in preparation of the invasion. He served as both a signalman and baker but his primary function was to load ammunition on the 40-mm anti-aircraft battery working day and night with very little rest. From the States they went to Pearl Harbor, Marshall Islands, Guam, the Philippines, Okinawa, Japan, Korea and China finally returning to San Francisco in 1946. Upon their return to San Francisco, he and a few shipmates went out to dinner. His shipmates were able to order, he was not because he was "a Mexican." After receiving their food order, they instead, turned over their plates and walked out in protest with our father. Manny and his wife, Josefine "Josie," married June 7, 1947. They recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary and 94th birthdays. What an amazing rarity. Josie worked at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base during the war effort. They both have been excellent role models for their seven children, many grand and great grandchildren "doing the right thing."
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
