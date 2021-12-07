Manuel (Manny) Felix, AZ Cyber Initiative
Manuel (Manny) Felix is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the AZ Cyber Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for Arizona high school students to pursue careers in cybersecurity. He also currently works as a Solutions Architect for Synack, Inc., a crowdsourced security testing company. Manny was previously a Cyber Risk & Strategy Senior Consultant in Deloitte’s Risk and Financial Advisory practice; prior to his work in Deloitte, he dove into the start-up arena and joined Pueo Business Solutions as a co-founder and consultant, working closely with several agencies in the Intelligence Community (IC).
Manny is also a commissioned United States Naval Intelligence Officer in the US Navy Reserves. Prior to his officer commissioning, Manny was Cryptologic Technician for Networks (CTN).
Manny graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science Spanish Translation & Interpretation. He holds a master’s degree from the Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies in Applied Intelligence, with a focus in Cyber Defense, Law Enforcement, and National Security. Manny proudly grew up in border-town of Nogales, Arizona and graduated from Nogales High School. His upbringing influenced his vision of the AZ Cyber Initiative, and his desire to make a positive impact in the state of Arizona. He currently serves as a Board of Director for the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and board advisor to the Eller MIS Cybersecurity and AZNext Workforce Accelerator.