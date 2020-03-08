Many sessions give teachers professional development credit

Educators can receive professional development clock hours during the festival by documenting their attendance at children’s and teens’ author presentations and workshops and parent/educator sessions.
Credit is available for the sessions in the College of Education building.
Pick up a professional development form in the College of Education lobby.
Volunteers will be stationed near classrooms in the College of Education to stamp your form after each session attended.
At the end of each day, return the form to the College of Education lobby to verify your attendance and receive a certificate.