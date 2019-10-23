Above: Hunter Hashim, a second-grader, walks around a cone wearing firefighter boots and a coat during the Rural Metro Fire Department’s Mini Muster at Manzanita Elementary School. Once a year, the department hosts a Mini Muster for second-graders at various schools to teach home fire safety. As part of Fire Prevention Month, Rural Metro sets up five stations for kids to learn about fire safety as well as how to be a firefighter.
Left: Ryan Curley runs to fill a trash can with water for his bucket-brigade team during Wednesday’s Mini Muster at Manzanita Elementary.