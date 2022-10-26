Map: Time for a tune-up? Get your bike fixed before that fall ride

Tour de Tucson and Cyclovia are returning to Tucson soon, and that means getting your bicycle in proper shape. Find several local bike shops and their hours with this interactive map to get your bike ready for the road.
For Star subscribers: Eyad Atallah had sometimes menacing communications with accused campus killer Murad Dervish — and feared for his life. He can't accept that the killing of his colleague Thomas Meixner was unavoidable.
For Star subscribers: An ordinance requested by the Tucson City Council would ban "nonfunctional" grass in many new commercial and apartment developments. Another plan would phase out such grass in existing developments, but not homes.
What to do in Tucson, Arizona this weekend: Taylor Swift listening party, Barbie truck, Chinese Chorizo Festival, K-pop birthday bash, plant sale, "Stranger Things" laser show, and MORE in the Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana areas.
If you like Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte (or PSL), you're sure to love horchata coffee. Horchata is a beloved agua fresca that adds spice, creaminess and the perfect touch of sugar to your morning joe!
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle, Arizona, is bringing a piece of the farm to Tucson with a new shop that opened on Historic Fourth Avenue this week. Find locally-grown fresh lavender and lavender-infused products at The Lavender Manor.