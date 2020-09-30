 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mara Mote

Mara Mote

  • Updated

Arizona freshman Mara Mote came to the UA after a strong showing in the U19 World Cup for the Junior Latvian National Team.

Number: 11

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

Height: 5-11

Hometown: Cesis, Latvia

Last season's stats: 1.6 pts, 0.6 reb, 0.7 ast, 38.5% FG, 45% 3PT

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News