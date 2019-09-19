Location: 2076 S. Higley Road, Gilbert
What to expect: First, the good news for Marana: The Tigers scored 14 points last week against Desert View, which is the most they’ve scored all season. The bad news? Friday’s opponent is probably better than Desert View. Williams Field coasted to a 19-point victory over Marana when the teams played last year, and that was a Tigers team that went to the playoffs and had two Division I-caliber players. Expect Williams Field to win easily this time; call it 63-0.