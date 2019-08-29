Location: 8225 S. 59th Ave., Laveen
What to expect: No team in Southern Arizona wants to forget about its season opener more than Marana. The Tigers picked up just five first downs the entire game and finished with minus-eight passing yards in a 55-3 loss to Scottsdale Horizon at home. Fortunately for the Tigers, Fairfax struggled in its season opener as well, falling to Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 49-6 on the road. We need to see more from Marana before we pick them to win. This time, Fairfax wins 20-12.