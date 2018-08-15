Where: 5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale
What to expect: Marana started last season off with a bang, playing Cienega in a high-scoring game that it eventually lost 57-50.Now, Tigers quarterback Trenton Bourguet will battle Isaac Enriquez in Friday's opener. Bourguet threw for 2,984 yards last year while Enriquez threw for 977. However, Horizon two-way player Nash Griffin led the team with 93 tackles last season and was the top Husky in rushing yards. Bourguet and the Tigers are on a mission this season, and Friday's opener could be the first step to something special. Marana rolls 49-13.