Location: 1725 E. Bilby Road
What to expect: Marana has scored just six points in the last four games, but we like them to score double digits this week. Can the Tigers win? We don’t think so. Expect Sunnyside to pick up a 33-13 victory.
Location: 1725 E. Bilby Road
What to expect: Marana has scored just six points in the last four games, but we like them to score double digits this week. Can the Tigers win? We don’t think so. Expect Sunnyside to pick up a 33-13 victory.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.