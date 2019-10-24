Marana's Tariq Jordan dives for the end zone during the Tigers' games at Horizon High School on Aug. 17.

Location: 1725 E. Bilby Road

What to expect: Marana has scored just six points in the last four games, but we like them to score double digits this week. Can the Tigers win? We don’t think so. Expect Sunnyside to pick up a 33-13 victory.