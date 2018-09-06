Prediction: MARANA (3-0) at Desert View (1-1)
Where: 4101 E. Valencia Road
Matchup: Marana is undefeated through its first three games, with wins over Scottsdale Horizon, Laveen Fairfax and Catalina Foothills. Quarterback Trenton Bourguet completed 74.3 percent of his passes and is averaging 259 yards per game through the air. Now that Bourguet and Marana’s offense are starting to hit their stride, it’s going to be tough to stop the Tigers. Desert View is fresh off a road win against Nogales, but the Jaguars will be in a tough battle against a Marana team that’s destined for a deep playoff run. Marana rolls 50-13.