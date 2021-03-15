Marana-Dove Mountain Rotary Club raises $2,100 for Community Food Bank

The Rotary Club of Marana-Dove Mountain recently held a benefit concert at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley to support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The club sent a donation totaling $2,100 to the food bank to help those in need during the pandemic. The club also donated 50 washable, reusable masks to the food bank.
The Community Food Bank has seen a dramatic rise in the need for its services during the pandemic. A number of these households being served have never had to utilize a food bank before the pandemic.
The fundraising event was led by Prudy Abeln, Dove Mountain Rotary fundraising chair.
Abby Rosen, executive director of food bank spoke at the event and described the extra need for food assistance resulting from COVID-19.
The club has had a long and continued relationship with the food bank.