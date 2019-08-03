By the time Marana High School hired principal David Mandel in 2015 and dean of students/athletic director Sarah Whaley in 2016, it had been 42 years since Norm Patton coached a basketball game at the school.
Patton died in the fall of 2016, but Mandel and Whaley soon learned that Patton’s legacy had not diminished. His state championship basketball teams of 1969, 1970 and 1972 lived on, and bit by bit, Mandel and Whaley talked about naming the school’s gymnasium after the distinguished coach from Hatch, New Mexico.
Thursday night, Mandel and Whaley proposed that the Marana gymnasium be named after Patton. The school’s governing board agreed.
“We will be having an official dedication ceremony,” said Whaley. “We’re shooting for November.”
It’s unfortunate that Patton won’t be around to attend the ceremony, but it’s a credit to Mandel and Whaley that they did the right thing.
This is becoming a good trend.
Last year, Pueblo High School principal Frank “Sammy” Rosthenhausler was proactive, creating momentum for honoring his school’s sports history. Rosthenhausler gained approval to name one of the school’s gymnasiums for two-time 1970s state basketball championship coach Roland LaVetter, and putting the name of long-time Warriors football coach Curly Santa Cruz on Pueblo’s football field in September.
Pueblo did not wait until after LaVetter and Santz Cruz died, which is often the one negative of naming a sports facility after a distinguished coach or administrator.
Arizona was tardy in naming its football practice fields after Dick Tomey last month; the UA’s all-time winningest coach died in April. What took the school so long? Tomey’s last season at Arizona was 2000.
Precedent: The UA was similarly slow in naming its new basketball arena after Pop McKale. He died in June of 1967. The school did not move on a proposal to name McKale Center after its iconic coach and athletic director until a year later. Arizona Hall of Fame baseball coach Frank Sancet died in 1985, 13 years after he coached his last game. Arizona named its old baseball field after Sancet in 1986.
More: Arizona didn’t create a memorial for John “Button” Salmon of the school’s epic “Bear Down” tradition until 60 years after his death.
Fortunately, not all institutions have been slow to act. The administration at Amphitheater High School named its football field after Vern Friedli a decade before he retired. Sahuaro High School named its gymnasium after basketball coach Dick McConnell while he was still young enough to appreciate the honor.
What’s next? Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea, perhaps the greatest coach in NCAA softball history, turns 64 this month and is entering his 34rd year at the school. It would be nice if he could coach at “Candrea Field” before he hangs it up.