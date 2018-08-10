Marana's new park, Tangerine Sky Community Park, is 17 acres in size and features two playgrounds and two dog parks.
The park is located just south of West Tangerine Road near North Dove Mountain Road.
It's the biggest park on the northeast side of Marana.
Each of the park's two playgrounds are designed for different age groups. One of the playgrounds is for preschoolers, the other one designed for older kids. One of the unique features of the park is a zipline-style swing that will travel about 30 feet in length.
Other features include a basketball court, three ramadas, a perimeter walking path with connectivity to the multi-use path on Tangerine, as well as connections to the Tangerine Sky neighborhood.
The town held a grand opening celebration of the new park Friday. There's a Kid's Day at the park on Saturday, Aug. 25, since Friday's opening celebration was on a school day.