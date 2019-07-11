Aug. 23 SCOTTSDALE HORIZON
Aug. 30 at Laveen Betty Farifax
Sept. 6 at Catalina Foothills
Sept. 13 DESERT VIEW
Sept. 20 at Gilbert Williams Field
Oct. 4 at Sierra Vista Buena
Oct. 11 IRONWOOD RIDGE
Oct. 18 CIENEGA
Oct. 25 at Sunnyside
Nov. 1 NOGALES
Aug. 23 SCOTTSDALE HORIZON
Aug. 30 at Laveen Betty Farifax
Sept. 6 at Catalina Foothills
Sept. 13 DESERT VIEW
Sept. 20 at Gilbert Williams Field
Oct. 4 at Sierra Vista Buena
Oct. 11 IRONWOOD RIDGE
Oct. 18 CIENEGA
Oct. 25 at Sunnyside
Nov. 1 NOGALES
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.