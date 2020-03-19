You are the owner of this article.
Marana to temporarily close salons, barber shops; restrict restaurants to takeout
Marana to temporarily close salons, barber shops; restrict restaurants to takeout

Marana Mayor Ed Honea said his northwest side town of 44,000 will follow the city and county’s lead, ordering all bars closed and restaurants to serve takeout only.

It was a decision the mayor said he dreaded.

When the City of Tucson imposed a similar measure on Tuesday night, Honea issued guidelines to Marana restaurants and bars to practice social distancing including limiting the number of people in their establishments at one time.

“But when the county followed suit with the city, we pretty much didn’t have any choice,” he said Thursday afternoon. “You are talking about such a small portion of the county, but we don’t want our restaurants to have 300 people either.”

Honea’s emergency declaration goes a step further than the county and city, however: he also is ordering all beauty salons, barbershops and nail salons closed until March 31 — the same date set by the city and county — at which time they will reassess based on the health situation.

It takes effect at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

