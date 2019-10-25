Marana Water and Water Reclamation customers will see higher water rates starting Jan. 1.
The town council earlier this month approved a five-year annual rate-increase plan.
Officials estimated that customers who use 7,000 gallons a month will see an increase of about $1.56 to their water bill in 2020, and $1 to their sewer bill.
Marana Water Director Scott Schladweiler said the increases are to account for rising costs for water resources and energy. The money will be used to fund system improvements. They’ll also be reconfigured to promote conservation.
The council is also considering changes to the town’s water fees. Of the fees, one would be added, two are being eliminated, four are being increased and seven are being decreased. You can find the full list here.
The council voted to bring back a proposed fee schedule to council for its Dec. 17 meeting.