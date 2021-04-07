March 1, 2021: Arizona ends 2020-21 season with loss to Ducks

In Arizona's season finale, the Wildcats lose 80-69 on the road to Oregon, marking the seventh straight time Miller and Co. have been defeated by the Ducks.
UA finishes the year 17-9 overall and 11-9 in the Pac-12.
After the game, Miller said he was pleased with the team's overall finish despite not having postseason incentives to play for.
"I’ll just share with you what I said to our team after the game: This is the 17th team that I’ve had as a head coach, and I’ve never been prouder of a group of guys than I am of this year’s team," Miller said.
Another storyline from the game is the UA coach's contract situation which is set run out after the 2021-22 season. Miller downplayed the situation in his postgame comments.
"I don’t expect anything," Miller said. "I know that now that this season’s over I’m going to have the opportunity to talk to Dr. Robbins and Dave Heeke, and I look forward to having that opportunity to do that. When that time happens, I think that I’ll certainly know a lot more."