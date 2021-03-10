March 10, 2021

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities in Victoria County will fly at half-staff until sunset, Friday, March 12, 2021, in honor of Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, March 20, 2021, in honor of the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus in Michigan and those who have died.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

