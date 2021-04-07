 Skip to main content
March 12, 2020: NCAA basketball season cut short due to pandemic

With Nico Mannion and others expected to enter the draft, Sean Miller will have work to do to compile his 2020-21 team.

Despite an underwhelming 2019-20 season that saw the Wildcats come in fifth place in the Pac-12 conference with a 21-11 record, Arizona appeared to be peaking in March.

In the first round of Pac-12 tournament on March 11, the Cats beat Washington 77-70 behind Josh Green's 19 points to set up a match with USC in the quarterfinals. 

Miller called that game "one of our season’s best performances."

On March 12, the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in the United States and both the Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments were canceled, effectively ending Arizona's season.

At the time, UA was hovering between a 6 or 7 seed had there been an NCAA tournament. 

In an interview with UA play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries in May 2020, Miller warned against calling the team's season a failure.

“We were in this year’s NCAA Tournament,” Miller said. “And we also had the makings, because of our youth, and because of being able to play a brand of basketball in March that I believe could have allowed us to win in a tournament setting, that the best could have been right around the corner for us.”

 

