Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and other locations specified will fly at half-staff Saturday, March 13, 2021, in honor of former Winter Haven Mayor Lemuel Geathers

South Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags across the state will fly at half-staff Saturday, March 13, 2021, in honor of Chief William Edward McNeill Jr., of the Campobello Fire Department, who died in the line of duty.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, March 13, 2021, in honor of the more than 10,000 Alabamians who have died of COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

