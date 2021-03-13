Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and other locations specified will fly at half-staff Saturday, March 13, 2021, in honor of former Winter Haven Mayor Lemuel Geathers
South Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags across the state will fly at half-staff Saturday, March 13, 2021, in honor of Chief William Edward McNeill Jr., of the Campobello Fire Department, who died in the line of duty.
Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Saturday, March 13, 2021, in honor of the more than 10,000 Alabamians who have died of COVID-19.
