Hawaii: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in honor of William Bains-Jordan, forst state representative of 'Aiea, upon Hawaii's statehood in 1959.
Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at public facilities in Pasco County, Hillsborough County and the City Hall of Tampa, will fly at half-staff Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in honor of Tampa Police Department Officer Jesse Madsen, who was killed in the line of duty.
