Hawaii: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in honor of William Bains-Jordan, forst state representative of 'Aiea, upon Hawaii's statehood in 1959.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at public facilities in Pasco County, Hillsborough County and the City Hall of Tampa, will fly at half-staff Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in honor of Tampa Police Department Officer Jesse Madsen, who was killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

