National: As ordered by the President of the United States, all U.S. flags and other flags flying where the U.S. flag is flown, will fly at half-staff beginning Thursday, March 18, 2021, and ending at sunset Monday, March 22, 2021, in honor of the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta Metropolitan area.

Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, March 19, 2021 and on the 19th of every month, in honor of all Vermonters who have died of COVID-19.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, March 19, 2021 and on the 19th of every month, in honor of all Minnesota residents who have died of COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.