Iowa: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, March 29, 2021, in honor of correctional employees Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland, who were killed in the line of duty.

Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, March 29, 2021, in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

