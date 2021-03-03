Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in honor of former Alaska State Representative and House Speaker Mike Bradner.

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in honor of victims and families impacted by COVID-19.

