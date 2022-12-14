March 31, 2020: "The Scheme," a two-hour HBO documentary about Dawkins and the ongoing investigation into college basketball, is released. In it, Dawkins reverses course from his previous statement, saying "there's no way you can separate Sean" from any belief that Richardson is a cheater.

"The thing with Arizona is, like, Sean Miller has to know everything that's going on," Dawkins says in the movie. "Book was loyal to Sean. Arizona was definitely more open to getting some (expletive) done."

"The Scheme" features a conversation between Miller and Dawkins in which Dawkins says handlers of five-star recruit Nassir Little, who was believed to be choosing between Miami and Arizona at the time, "definitely wanted to get some (expletive) for themselves."

Miller replies: "Miami doesn’t have an advantage over us in that area, do they?"

Dawkins also says Miller was lying when he made his March 1, 2018 statement that he had never paid a player to attend Arizona.

"I mean, Sean should have his own movie agent or some (expletive) or manager, like, he should be an actor,” Dawkins says. “That was really high-level. I was convinced, honestly.”