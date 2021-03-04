March 4, 2021 updated

Georgia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and across Decatur County will fly at half-staff Thursday, March 4, 2021, in honor of Captain Justin Williams Bedwell of the Decatur County Sheriff's Office.

Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, March 4, 2021, in honor of Stanley, Va., Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum.

Nevada: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags atop the State Capitol and at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Thursday, March 4, 2021, and ending at sunset Friday, March 5, 2021, in honor of the more than 5,000 Nevadans who have died from COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.