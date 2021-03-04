Georgia: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and across Decatur County will fly at half-staff Thursday, March 4, 2021, in honor of Captain Justin Williams Bedwell of the Decatur County Sheriff's Office.

Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all glafs at government / public facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, March 4, 2021, in honor of Stanley, Va., Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

