Maryland: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, March 5, 2021, in honor of COVID-19 Day of Remembrance and the 7,700 Marylanders who have died from COVID-19.

New Mexico: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, March 5, 2021, and ending at sunset Sunday, March 7, 2021, in honor of form state lawmaker Ed Sandoval of Bernalillo County.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, March 5, 2021, in honor of Madion Heights Fire Captain Jeffrey Brozich.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

