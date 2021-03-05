Maryland: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, March 5, 2021, in honor of COVID-19 Day of Remembrance and the 7,700 Marylanders who have died from COVID-19.
New Mexico: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, March 5, 2021, and ending at sunset Sunday, March 7, 2021, in honor of form state lawmaker Ed Sandoval of Bernalillo County.
Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, March 5, 2021, in honor of Madion Heights Fire Captain Jeffrey Brozich.
