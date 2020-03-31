March 5 vs Washington State

The stat line: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 9-15 FG, 3-4 FT, 32 minutes
The result: Arizona 83, Washington State 62
The impact: Nnaji’s 15 shot attempts were his most in a single game as a Wildcat and he made the most of his high volume with 21 points in the blowout win — the most he scored since the Stanford win. Nnaji had a dominant first half with 14 points, then Mannion took over in the second half with 15. It was also Nnaji’s 10th and final 20-point game of the season.
