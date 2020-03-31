March 5 vs Washington State

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) shoots over Washington State center Volodymyr Markovetskyy during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 83-62.

The stat line: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 9-15 FG, 3-4 FT, 32 minutes

The result: Arizona 83, Washington State 62 

The impact: Nnaji’s 15 shot attempts were his most in a single game as a Wildcat and he made the most of his high volume with 21 points in the blowout win — the most he scored since the Stanford win. Nnaji had a dominant first half with 14 points, then Mannion took over in the second half with 15. It was also Nnaji’s 10th and final 20-point game of the season.

