Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities in Madison County will fly at half-staff Monday, March 8, 2021, in honor of former Indiana Auditor of State Otis Cox.
Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, March 8, 2021, in honor of former Alaska State Legislator John Sackett.
Navajo Nation: As ordered by the President of the Navajo Nation, all flags at all Navajo Nation facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, March 8, 2021, in honor of former Navajo Nation Supreme Court Associate Justice Lorene B. Ferguson, who died from COVID-19 complications.
