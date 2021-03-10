Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities in Madison County will fly at half-staff Monday, March 8, 2021, in honor of former Indiana Auditor of State Otis Cox.

Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, March 8, 2021, in honor of former Alaska State Legislator John Sackett.

Navajo Nation: As ordered by the President of the Navajo Nation, all flags at all Navajo Nation facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, March 8, 2021, in honor of former Navajo Nation Supreme Court Associate Justice Lorene B. Ferguson, who died from COVID-19 complications.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.