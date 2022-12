March 8, 2021: A week after Arizona's season ends and with the team banned from the postseason, Robbins says he expects Miller back for the 2021-2022 season.

"He’s out there recruiting," Robbins says of Miller. "I think signing day is coming up soon. We’ve got a really good team. They’re young, but good. And we’re eager to move forward and get the final chapter of this now-almost four-year saga over. But Coach Miller is our coach."