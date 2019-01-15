March 2016: Justin Simon (St. John’s) Jan 15, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Justin Simon announced he would transfer from the UA after the 2015-16 season, and has since carved out a starter's role at St. John's. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2015 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save promotion Managing Social Posts for Your Business You want to get your business into the social arena. You’ve set up your Facebook, Google+ and Twitter accounts… but now what? promotion Have You Claimed Your Local Search? It shocks me every day – when you do a search on Google, Bing, Yahoo, or any of the plethora of apps available – just how many businesses HAVEN’T claimed their search info. promotion Managing Social Posts for Your Business You want to get your business into the social arena. You’ve set up your Facebook, Google+ and Twitter accounts… but now what? promotion Have You Claimed Your Local Search? It shocks me every day – when you do a search on Google, Bing, Yahoo, or any of the plethora of apps available – just how many businesses HAVEN’T claimed their search info.